TMT - المانات التركمانستاني

The المانات التركمانستاني is the currency of تركمانستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular المانات التركمانستاني exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find المانات التركمانستاني rates and a currency converter.

المانات التركمانستاني Stats

Nameالمانات التركمانستاني
Symbolمانات
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

المانات التركمانستاني Profile

Users
تركمانستان

