TMT - Manat turkmène

The Manat turkmène is the currency of Turkménistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Manat turkmène exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Manat turkmène rates and a currency converter.

Manat turkmène Stats

NameManat turkmène
SymbolManat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Manat turkmène Profile

Users
Turkménistan

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07494
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,485
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903760
USD / CAD1,36756
EUR / JPY173,587
AUD / USD0,666890

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %