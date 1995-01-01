tmt
TMT - Manat turcomano

The Manat turcomano is the currency of Turcomenistão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Manat turcomano exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Manat turcomano rates and a currency converter.

Manat turcomano Stats

NameManat turcomano
SymbolManat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Manat turcomano Profile

Users
Turcomenistão

