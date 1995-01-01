tmt
TMT - Manat turkmeno

The Manat turkmeno is the currency of Turkmenistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Manat turkmeno exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Manat turkmeno rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Manat turkmeno Stats

NameManat turkmeno
SymbolManat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Manat turkmeno Profile

Users
Turkmenistan

Why are you interested in TMT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TMT email updatesGet TMT rates on my phoneGet a TMT currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07363
GBP / EUR1,18101
USD / JPY161,527
GBP / USD1,26797
USD / CHF0,904347
USD / CAD1,36936
EUR / JPY173,420
AUD / USD0,665674

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%