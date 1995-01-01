TMT - Turkmenistan-Manat

The Turkmenistan-Manat is the currency of Turkmenistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistan-Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Turkmenistan-Manat rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Turkmenistan-Manat
|Symbol
|Manat
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top TMT conversion
|TMT to USD
|Top TMT chart
|TMT to USD chart
|Users
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
