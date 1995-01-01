tmt
TMT - Turkmenistan-Manat

The Turkmenistan-Manat is the currency of Turkmenistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistan-Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Turkmenistan-Manat rates and a currency converter.

Turkmenistan-Manat Stats

NameTurkmenistan-Manat
SymbolManat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Turkmenistan-Manat Profile

Users
Turkmenistan

