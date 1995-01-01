tmt
TMT - Turkmenistansk manat

The Turkmenistansk manat is the currency of Turkmenistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistansk manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Turkmenistansk manat rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Turkmenistansk manat Stats

NameTurkmenistansk manat
Symbolmanat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Turkmenistansk manat Profile

Users
Turkmenistan

Why are you interested in TMT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TMT email updatesGet TMT rates on my phoneGet a TMT currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07498
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,519
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903879
USD / CAD1,36762
EUR / JPY173,628
AUD / USD0,667020

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %