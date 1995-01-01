tmt
TMT - Turkmeense manat

The Turkmeense manat is the currency of Turkmenistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmeense manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Turkmeense manat rates and a currency converter.

Turkmeense manat Stats

NameTurkmeense manat
SymbolManat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Turkmeense manat Profile

Users
Turkmenistan

