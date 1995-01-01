TMT - 土库曼斯坦马纳特

The 土库曼斯坦马纳特 is the currency of 土库曼斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 土库曼斯坦马纳特 exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT , and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find 土库曼斯坦马纳特 rates and a currency converter.