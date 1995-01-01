tmt
TMT - 土库曼斯坦马纳特

The 土库曼斯坦马纳特 is the currency of 土库曼斯坦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 土库曼斯坦马纳特 exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find 土库曼斯坦马纳特 rates and a currency converter.

土库曼斯坦马纳特 Stats

Name土库曼斯坦马纳特
Symbol马纳特
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

土库曼斯坦马纳特 Profile

Users
土库曼斯坦

