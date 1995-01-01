tmt
TMT - Manat turkmeno

The Manat turkmeno is the currency of Turkmenistán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Manat turkmeno exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Manat turkmeno rates and a currency converter.

Manat turkmeno Stats

NameManat turkmeno
SymbolManat
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

Manat turkmeno Profile

Users
Turkmenistán

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07393
GBP / EUR1,18040
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26767
USD / CHF0,903437
USD / CAD1,36967
EUR / JPY173,394
AUD / USD0,666172

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %