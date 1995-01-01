tmt
TMT - 土庫曼馬納特

The 土庫曼馬納特 is the currency of 土庫曼. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 土庫曼馬納特 exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find 土庫曼馬納特 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

土庫曼馬納特 Stats

Name土庫曼馬納特
Symbol馬納特
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TMT conversionTMT to USD
Top TMT chartTMT to USD chart

土庫曼馬納特 Profile

Users
土庫曼

Why are you interested in TMT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TMT email updatesGet TMT rates on my phoneGet a TMT currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07524
GBP / EUR1.18032
USD / JPY161.492
GBP / USD1.26913
USD / CHF0.903772
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.643
AUD / USD0.667209

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%