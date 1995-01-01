PEN - سول البوريفي

The سول البوريفي is the currency of بيرو. Our currency rankings show that the most popular سول البوريفي exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find سول البوريفي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|سول البوريفي
|Symbol
|S/.
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Céntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Céntimo
|Top PEN conversion
|PEN to USD
|Top PEN chart
|PEN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
|Central bank
|Central Reserve Bank of Peru
|Users
بيرو
بيرو
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PEN email updatesGet PEN rates on my phoneGet a PEN currency data API for my business