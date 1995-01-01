pen
PEN - سول البوريفي

The سول البوريفي is the currency of بيرو. Our currency rankings show that the most popular سول البوريفي exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find سول البوريفي rates and a currency converter.

سول البوريفي Stats

Nameسول البوريفي
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

سول البوريفي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
بيرو

