PEN - 秘魯索爾

The 秘魯索爾 is the currency of 秘魯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 秘魯索爾 exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find 秘魯索爾 rates and a currency converter.

秘魯索爾 Stats

Name秘魯索爾
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

秘魯索爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
秘魯

