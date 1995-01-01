pen
PEN - ペルーソル

The ペルーソル is the currency of ペルー. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ペルーソル exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find ペルーソル rates and a currency converter.

ペルーソル Stats

Nameペルーソル
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

ペルーソル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
ペルー

