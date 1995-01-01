PEN - Peruansk Sol

pen
The Peruansk Sol is the currency of Peru. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruansk Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find Peruansk Sol rates and a currency converter.

Peruansk Sol Stats

NamePeruansk Sol
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

Peruansk Sol Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
Peru

