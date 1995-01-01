PEN - sol peruano

pen
The sol peruano is the currency of Perú. Our currency rankings show that the most popular sol peruano exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find sol peruano rates and a currency converter.

sol peruano Stats

Namesol peruano
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

sol peruano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
Perú

