pen
PEN - Sol peruano

The Sol peruano is the currency of Peru. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sol peruano exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find Sol peruano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Sol peruano Stats

NameSol peruano
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

Sol peruano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
Peru

Why are you interested in PEN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PEN email updatesGet PEN rates on my phoneGet a PEN currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07484
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,439
GBP / USD1,26901
USD / CHF0,903764
USD / CAD1,36719
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,667039

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%