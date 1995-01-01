pen
PEN - 秘鲁索尔

The 秘鲁索尔 is the currency of 秘鲁. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 秘鲁索尔 exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find 秘鲁索尔 rates and a currency converter.

秘鲁索尔 Stats

Name秘鲁索尔
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

秘鲁索尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
秘鲁

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07335
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.577
GBP / USD1.26717
USD / CHF0.904699
USD / CAD1.36988
EUR / JPY173.429
AUD / USD0.665752

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%