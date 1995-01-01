pen
PEN - Peruaanse sol

The Peruaanse sol is the currency of Peru. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruaanse sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find Peruaanse sol rates and a currency converter.

Peruaanse sol Stats

NamePeruaanse sol
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

Peruaanse sol Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
Peru

