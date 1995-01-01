pen
PEN - Sol péruvien

The Sol péruvien is the currency of Pérou. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sol péruvien exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find Sol péruvien rates and a currency converter.

Sol péruvien Stats

NameSol péruvien
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

Sol péruvien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
Pérou

