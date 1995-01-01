pen
PEN - Peruanischer Sol

The Peruanischer Sol is the currency of Peru. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruanischer Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peru Sol is PEN, and the currency symbol is S/.. Below, you'll find Peruanischer Sol rates and a currency converter.

Peruanischer Sol Stats

NamePeruanischer Sol
SymbolS/.
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PEN conversionPEN to USD
Top PEN chartPEN to USD chart

Peruanischer Sol Profile

CoinsFreq used: Céntimo1, Céntimo5, Céntimo10, Céntimo20, Céntimo50, S/.1, S/.2, S/.5
Bank notesFreq used: S/.10, S/.20, S/.50, S/.100, S/.200
Central bankCentral Reserve Bank of Peru
Users
Peru

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07396
GBP / EUR1,18042
USD / JPY161,435
GBP / USD1,26773
USD / CHF0,903374
USD / CAD1,36964
EUR / JPY173,376
AUD / USD0,666119

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %