MDL - الليو المولدوفي

The الليو المولدوفي is the currency of مولدوفا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الليو المولدوفي exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find الليو المولدوفي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الليو المولدوفي
|Symbol
|ليو
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ban
|Minor unit symbol
|Ban
|Top MDL conversion
|MDL to USD
|Top MDL chart
|MDL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ليو1, ليو5, ليو10, ليو20, ليو50, ليو100, ليو200, ليو500, ليو1000
|Central bank
|National Bank of Moldova
|Users
مولدوفا
