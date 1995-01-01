mdl
MDL - الليو المولدوفي

The الليو المولدوفي is the currency of مولدوفا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الليو المولدوفي exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find الليو المولدوفي rates and a currency converter.

الليو المولدوفي Stats

Nameالليو المولدوفي
Symbolليو
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

الليو المولدوفي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: ليو1, ليو5, ليو10, ليو20, ليو50, ليو100, ليو200, ليو500, ليو1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
مولدوفا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٥٣
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٢٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤١١
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨١٦
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٨٤
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٤٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٦٧٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜