mdl
MDL - Leu moldavo

The Leu moldavo is the currency of Moldávia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leu moldavo exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Leu moldavo rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Leu moldavo Stats

NameLeu moldavo
SymbolLeu
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

Leu moldavo Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: Leu1, Leu5, Leu10, Leu20, Leu50, Leu100, Leu200, Leu500, Leu1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
Moldávia

Why are you interested in MDL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MDL email updatesGet MDL rates on my phoneGet a MDL currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07481
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,438
GBP / USD1,26878
USD / CHF0,903676
USD / CAD1,36741
EUR / JPY173,515
AUD / USD0,666960

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%