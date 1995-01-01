mdl
MDL - Moldauischer Leu

The Moldauischer Leu is the currency of Moldau. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldauischer Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Moldauischer Leu rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Moldauischer Leu Stats

NameMoldauischer Leu
SymbolLeu
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

Moldauischer Leu Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: Leu1, Leu5, Leu10, Leu20, Leu50, Leu100, Leu200, Leu500, Leu1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
Moldau

Why are you interested in MDL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MDL email updatesGet MDL rates on my phoneGet a MDL currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07453
GBP / EUR1,18062
USD / JPY161,427
GBP / USD1,26861
USD / CHF0,903563
USD / CAD1,36779
EUR / JPY173,459
AUD / USD0,666617

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %