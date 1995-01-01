mdl
MDL - Leu moldave

The Leu moldave is the currency of Moldavie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leu moldave exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Leu moldave rates and a currency converter.

Leu moldave Stats

NameLeu moldave
SymbolLeu
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

Leu moldave Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: Leu1, Leu5, Leu10, Leu20, Leu50, Leu100, Leu200, Leu500, Leu1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
Moldavie

