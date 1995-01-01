MDL - モルドバレイ

The モルドバレイ is the currency of モルドバ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モルドバレイ exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find モルドバレイ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|モルドバレイ
|Symbol
|レイ
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ban
|Minor unit symbol
|Ban
|Top MDL conversion
|MDL to USD
|Top MDL chart
|MDL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: レイ1, レイ5, レイ10, レイ20, レイ50, レイ100, レイ200, レイ500, レイ1000
|Central bank
|National Bank of Moldova
|Users
モルドバ
