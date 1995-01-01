mdl
MDL - モルドバレイ

The モルドバレイ is the currency of モルドバ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モルドバレイ exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find モルドバレイ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

モルドバレイ Stats

Nameモルドバレイ
Symbolレイ
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

モルドバレイ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: レイ1, レイ5, レイ10, レイ20, レイ50, レイ100, レイ200, レイ500, レイ1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
モルドバ

Why are you interested in MDL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MDL email updatesGet MDL rates on my phoneGet a MDL currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07456
GBP / EUR1.18053
USD / JPY161.452
GBP / USD1.26854
USD / CHF0.903773
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.489
AUD / USD0.666683

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%