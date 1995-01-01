mdl
MDL - Moldavische leu

The Moldavische leu is the currency of Moldavië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldavische leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Moldavische leu rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Moldavische leu Stats

NameMoldavische leu
SymbolLeu
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

Moldavische leu Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: Leu1, Leu5, Leu10, Leu20, Leu50, Leu100, Leu200, Leu500, Leu1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
Moldavië

Why are you interested in MDL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MDL email updatesGet MDL rates on my phoneGet a MDL currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07326
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.592
GBP / USD1.26703
USD / CHF0.904818
USD / CAD1.36971
EUR / JPY173.431
AUD / USD0.665875

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%