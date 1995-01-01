mdl
MDL - Leu moldavo

The Leu moldavo is the currency of Moldova. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leu moldavo exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Leu moldavo rates and a currency converter.

Leu moldavo Stats

NameLeu moldavo
SymbolLeu
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

Leu moldavo Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: Leu1, Leu5, Leu10, Leu20, Leu50, Leu100, Leu200, Leu500, Leu1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
Moldova

