MDL - Moldavisk leu

The Moldavisk leu is the currency of Moldavien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldavisk leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Moldavisk leu rates and a currency converter.

Moldavisk leu Stats

NameMoldavisk leu
Symbolleu
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

Moldavisk leu Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: leu1, leu5, leu10, leu20, leu50, leu100, leu200, leu500, leu1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
Moldavien

