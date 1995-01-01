MDL - 摩爾多瓦列伊

The 摩爾多瓦列伊 is the currency of 摩爾多瓦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 摩爾多瓦列伊 exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find 摩爾多瓦列伊 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|摩爾多瓦列伊
|Symbol
|列伊
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Ban
|Minor unit symbol
|Ban
|Top MDL conversion
|MDL to USD
|Top MDL chart
|MDL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 列伊1, 列伊5, 列伊10, 列伊20, 列伊50, 列伊100, 列伊200, 列伊500, 列伊1000
|Central bank
|National Bank of Moldova
|Users
摩爾多瓦
