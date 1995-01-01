mdl
MDL - 摩爾多瓦列伊

The 摩爾多瓦列伊 is the currency of 摩爾多瓦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 摩爾多瓦列伊 exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find 摩爾多瓦列伊 rates and a currency converter.

摩爾多瓦列伊 Stats

Name摩爾多瓦列伊
Symbol列伊
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

摩爾多瓦列伊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: 列伊1, 列伊5, 列伊10, 列伊20, 列伊50, 列伊100, 列伊200, 列伊500, 列伊1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
摩爾多瓦

