MDL - 摩尔多瓦列伊

The 摩尔多瓦列伊 is the currency of 摩尔多瓦. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 摩尔多瓦列伊 exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL , and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find 摩尔多瓦列伊 rates and a currency converter.