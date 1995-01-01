gip
GIP - جنيه جبل طارق

The جنيه جبل طارق is the currency of جبل طارق. Our currency rankings show that the most popular جنيه جبل طارق exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find جنيه جبل طارق rates and a currency converter.

جنيه جبل طارق Stats

Nameجنيه جبل طارق
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

جنيه جبل طارق Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
جبل طارق

