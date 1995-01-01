gip
GIP - Libra de Gibraltar

The Libra de Gibraltar is the currency of Gibraltar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra de Gibraltar exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra de Gibraltar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Libra de Gibraltar Stats

NameLibra de Gibraltar
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

Libra de Gibraltar Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
Gibraltar

Why are you interested in GIP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GIP email updatesGet GIP rates on my phoneGet a GIP currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07450
GBP / EUR1,18017
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26810
USD / CHF0,903773
USD / CAD1,36783
EUR / JPY173,464
AUD / USD0,666700

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%