GIP - Libra de Gibraltar

The Libra de Gibraltar is the currency of Gibraltar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra de Gibraltar exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra de Gibraltar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Libra de Gibraltar
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GIP conversion
|GIP to USD
|Top GIP chart
|GIP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
|Users
Gibraltar
