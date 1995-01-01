gip
GIP - ジブラルタルポンド

The ジブラルタルポンド is the currency of ジブラルタル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ジブラルタルポンド exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find ジブラルタルポンド rates and a currency converter.

ジブラルタルポンド Stats

Nameジブラルタルポンド
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

ジブラルタルポンド Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
ジブラルタル

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07318
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.601
GBP / USD1.26693
USD / CHF0.904795
USD / CAD1.36978
EUR / JPY173.427
AUD / USD0.665839

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%