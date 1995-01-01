GIP - Livre de Gibraltar

gip
The Livre de Gibraltar is the currency of Gibraltar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre de Gibraltar exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre de Gibraltar rates and a currency converter.

Livre de Gibraltar Stats

NameLivre de Gibraltar
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

Livre de Gibraltar Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
Gibraltar

