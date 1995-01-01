gip
GIP - 直布罗陀镑

The 直布罗陀镑 is the currency of 直布罗陀. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 直布罗陀镑 exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 直布罗陀镑 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

直布罗陀镑 Stats

Name直布罗陀镑
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

直布罗陀镑 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
直布罗陀

Why are you interested in GIP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GIP email updatesGet GIP rates on my phoneGet a GIP currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07453
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.428
GBP / USD1.26827
USD / CHF0.903760
USD / CAD1.36779
EUR / JPY173.459
AUD / USD0.666632

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%