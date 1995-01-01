GIP - 直布罗陀镑

The 直布罗陀镑 is the currency of 直布罗陀. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 直布罗陀镑 exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 直布罗陀镑 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|直布罗陀镑
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GIP conversion
|GIP to USD
|Top GIP chart
|GIP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
|Users
直布罗陀
直布罗陀
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GIP email updatesGet GIP rates on my phoneGet a GIP currency data API for my business