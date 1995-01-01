gip
GIP - Sterlina di Gibilterra

The Sterlina di Gibilterra is the currency of Gibilterra. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina di Gibilterra exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sterlina di Gibilterra rates and a currency converter.

Sterlina di Gibilterra Stats

NameSterlina di Gibilterra
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

Sterlina di Gibilterra Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
Gibilterra

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26856
USD / CHF0,903991
USD / CAD1,36784
EUR / JPY173,480
AUD / USD0,666777

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%