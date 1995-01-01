GIP - Gibraltarees pond

gip
The Gibraltarees pond is the currency of Gibraltar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltarees pond exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Gibraltarees pond rates and a currency converter.

Gibraltarees pond Stats

NameGibraltarees pond
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

Gibraltarees pond Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
Gibraltar

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07462
GBP / EUR1.18048
USD / JPY161.479
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903980
USD / CAD1.36785
EUR / JPY173.528
AUD / USD0.666697

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%