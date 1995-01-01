gip
GIP - 直布羅陀鎊

The 直布羅陀鎊 is the currency of 直布羅陀. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 直布羅陀鎊 exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 直布羅陀鎊 rates and a currency converter.

直布羅陀鎊 Stats

Name直布羅陀鎊
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

直布羅陀鎊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
直布羅陀

