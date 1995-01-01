gip
GIP - Libra gibraltareña

The Libra gibraltareña is the currency of Gibraltar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra gibraltareña exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra gibraltareña rates and a currency converter.

Libra gibraltareña Stats

NameLibra gibraltareña
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

Libra gibraltareña Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
Gibraltar

