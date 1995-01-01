GIP - Gibraltar-Pfund

The Gibraltar-Pfund is the currency of Gibraltar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar-Pfund exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Gibraltar-Pfund rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Gibraltar-Pfund
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GIP conversion
|GIP to USD
|Top GIP chart
|GIP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
|Users
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GIP email updatesGet GIP rates on my phoneGet a GIP currency data API for my business