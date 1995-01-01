gip
GIP - Gibraltar-Pfund

The Gibraltar-Pfund is the currency of Gibraltar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar-Pfund exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pound is GIP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Gibraltar-Pfund rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Gibraltar-Pfund Stats

NameGibraltar-Pfund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GIP conversionGIP to USD
Top GIP chartGIP to USD chart

Gibraltar-Pfund Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20, £50, £100
Users
Gibraltar

