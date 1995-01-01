bmd
BMD - الدولار البرمودي

The الدولار البرمودي is the currency of برمودا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار البرمودي exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار البرمودي rates and a currency converter.

الدولار البرمودي Stats

Nameالدولار البرمودي
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

الدولار البرمودي Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
برمودا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٧٦
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٩٤
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٣٨
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥١٧
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٧٠٤٥

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜