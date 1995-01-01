bmd
BMD - Bermudiaanse dollar

The Bermudiaanse dollar is the currency of Bermuda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudiaanse dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bermudiaanse dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bermudiaanse dollar Stats

NameBermudiaanse dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

Bermudiaanse dollar Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
Bermuda

Why are you interested in BMD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BMD email updatesGet BMD rates on my phoneGet a BMD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07322
GBP / EUR1.18042
USD / JPY161.589
GBP / USD1.26684
USD / CHF0.904749
USD / CAD1.36970
EUR / JPY173.420
AUD / USD0.665736

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%