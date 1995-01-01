BMD - Bermuda-Dollar

The Bermuda-Dollar is the currency of Bermuda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermuda-Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bermuda-Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Bermuda-Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top BMD conversion
|BMD to USD
|Top BMD chart
|BMD to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bermuda Monetary Authority
|Users
Bermuda
Bermuda
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BMD email updatesGet BMD rates on my phoneGet a BMD currency data API for my business