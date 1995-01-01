bmd
BMD - Bermuda-Dollar

The Bermuda-Dollar is the currency of Bermuda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermuda-Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bermuda-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Bermuda-Dollar Stats

NameBermuda-Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

Bermuda-Dollar Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
Bermuda

