BMD - Bermudian Dollar

The Bermudian Dollar is the currency of Bermuda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Dollars is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bermudian Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Bermudian Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top BMD conversion
|BMD to USD
|Top BMD chart
|BMD to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bermuda Monetary Authority
|Users
Bermuda
Bermuda
