BMD - Dólar bermudense

The Dólar bermudense is the currency of Bermudas. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar bermudense exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar bermudense rates and a currency converter.

Dólar bermudense Stats

NameDólar bermudense
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

Dólar bermudense Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
Bermudas

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07307
GBP / EUR1,18092
USD / JPY161,475
GBP / USD1,26721
USD / CHF0,904413
USD / CAD1,36985
EUR / JPY173,274
AUD / USD0,666174

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%