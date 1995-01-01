bmd
BMD - 百慕達元

The 百慕達元 is the currency of 百慕達. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 百慕達元 exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 百慕達元 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

百慕達元 Stats

Name百慕達元
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

百慕達元 Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
百慕達

Why are you interested in BMD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BMD email updatesGet BMD rates on my phoneGet a BMD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07419
GBP / EUR1.18072
USD / JPY161.471
GBP / USD1.26832
USD / CHF0.904287
USD / CAD1.36794
EUR / JPY173.450
AUD / USD0.666704

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%