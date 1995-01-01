BMD - 百慕達元

The 百慕達元 is the currency of 百慕達. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 百慕達元 exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 百慕達元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|百慕達元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top BMD conversion
|BMD to USD
|Top BMD chart
|BMD to USD chart
|Central bank
|Bermuda Monetary Authority
|Users
百慕達
