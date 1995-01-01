bmd
BMD - Dollaro delle Bermuda

The Dollaro delle Bermuda is the currency of Bermuda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro delle Bermuda exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro delle Bermuda rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollaro delle Bermuda Stats

NameDollaro delle Bermuda
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

Dollaro delle Bermuda Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
Bermuda

Why are you interested in BMD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BMD email updatesGet BMD rates on my phoneGet a BMD currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26858
USD / CHF0,903969
USD / CAD1,36766
EUR / JPY173,500
AUD / USD0,666775

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%