BMD - 百慕大元

The 百慕大元 is the currency of 百慕大岛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 百慕大元 exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 百慕大元 rates and a currency converter.

百慕大元 Stats

Name百慕大元
Symbol$
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

百慕大元 Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
百慕大岛

实时货币汇率

EUR / USD1.07452
GBP / EUR1.18061
USD / JPY161.451
GBP / USD1.26860
USD / CHF0.903908
USD / CAD1.36714
EUR / JPY173.483
AUD / USD0.667003

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%