BMD - Bermudisk dollar

The Bermudisk dollar is the currency of Bermuda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudisk dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bermudisk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Bermudisk dollar Stats

NameBermudisk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

Bermudisk dollar Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
Bermuda

