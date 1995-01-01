bmd
BMD - Dollar bermudien

The Dollar bermudien is the currency of Bermudes. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar bermudien exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermuda Dollar is BMD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar bermudien rates and a currency converter.

Dollar bermudien Stats

NameDollar bermudien
Symbol$
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top BMD conversionBMD to USD
Top BMD chartBMD to USD chart

Dollar bermudien Profile

Central bankBermuda Monetary Authority
Users
Bermudes

